Spain imposes national night-time curfew

Spain has declared a national state of emergency and imposed a night-time curfew in an effort to help control a new spike in COVID-19 infections.

The Prime Minister says the curfew, between the 11pm and 6am, would come into force today.

Under the emergency measures, local authorities can also ban travel between regions.

The PM says he would ask parliament to extend the new rules, initially in force for 15 days, to six months.

Spain was hit hard during the first wave of the pandemic earlier this year and imposed a much more restrictive lockdown – one of the toughest in the world.

Like many other European regions, however, it has been hit by a second wave of infections.