Spain death toll surpasses China

Despite the surge in the US, Southern Europe remains at the epicentre of the pandemic.

After Italy, Spain has become the second country to surpass the death toll of China. The number of deaths rose by 738 in 24 hours – a daily record – to 3,434, higher than the 683 announced in Italy.

By comparison, China has officially reported 3,285 deaths, while Italy – the worst affected country – has 6,820.

Article continues after advertisement

Spain’s rate of infection has increased by a fifth and almost 27,000 people are being treated in hospital.

Other hard-hit countries in Europe are Germany, France, the UK and Switzerland.