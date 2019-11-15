Spain and France announce sweeping restrictions

Two of the EU’s biggest states, Spain and France, have followed Italy in announcing emergency restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In Spain, people are banned from leaving home except for buying essential supplies and medicines, or for work.

With 191 deaths, Spain is Europe’s worst-hit country after Italy.

In France, where 91 people have died, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and most shops are now shut.

Italy, which has recorded more than 1,440 deaths, began a nationwide lockdown on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Europe is now the “epicentre” of the pandemic.

WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilisation and social distancing to save lives.

Spain, which has a population of 46.7 million, has recorded more than 6,300 infections.

Late on Saturday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s wife Begoña Gómez tested positive for the virus, the government confirmed.

France, a country of 63.5 million people, has reported more than 4,400 confirmed cases.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said the number of people in France in intensive care was growing and earlier guidelines for the public were being ignored.

The closure – which went into force at 23:00 GMT on Saturday – applies to restaurants, cafes, cinemas and nightclubs as well as non-essential businesses.

It will not, Mr Philippe said, affect essential businesses which he listed as food shops, chemists, banks, tobacco shops and petrol stations.