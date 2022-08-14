Southern Baptist abuse claims under DoJ investigation

[Source: BBC]

Leaders of the largest Protestant denomination in the US say the authorities have started an inquiry into sexual abuse by its clergy.

Lawyers for the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) said they would co-operate with the investigation “fully and completely”.

A report in May said the SBC had covered up the abuse and vilified survivors.

Article continues after advertisement

The SBC has 13 million members and is heavily concentrated in the US south.

The department of justice has sent subpoenas to the Church’s executive committee, its lawyers said.

SBC leaders said the investigation centered on widespread sexual abuse problems highlighted by May’s report – a result of an investigation carried out for the SBC by an outside firm.