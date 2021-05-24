South Korea's ex-president granted government pardon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has pardoned former President Park Geun-hye, who was serving a 22-year prison term for a vast corruption scandal.

The 69-year-old was convicted of abuse of power and coercion in 2018 after she was impeached the previous year.

She was her country’s first democratically-elected leader to be forced from office.

Park has been hospitalised three times this year due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain.

Local news outlet Yonhap said Park, who was among the beneficiaries of Mr Moon’s special amnesty for the new year, had been placed on the list due in part to her poor health.

The announcement has come as a surprise as President Moon Jae-in had previously ruled out a pardon.

South Korea’s first female prime minister Han Myeong-sook, who served a two-year prison sentence from 2015-2017 for bribery, was also exonerated by the government on Friday.