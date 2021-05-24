World
South Korea starts vaccination for 55 to 59 age group, caseloads remain high
Reuters
July 26, 2021 11:05 pm
[Source: Reuters]
South Korea kicked off COVID-19 vaccinations for people ages 55-59 yesterday.
This is to speed up the pace of its inoculation campaign, as the country battles the fourth wave of infections.
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations for people in their upper 50s had sputtered to a week-long halt this month after a record high number of new cases sparked a rush for shots, exhausting available supplies and crashing an official reservation website.
About 6.17 million people, or 84% of those in their 50s, have signed up for vaccinations last week.
The authorities had faced criticism for being short on supplies and for a last minute change that temporarily extended the dosing interval for Pfizer shots to 4 weeks instead of 3 to match that of Moderna’s.
