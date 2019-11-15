South Korea reports sixth death of coronavirus patient

A male patient who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and treated at Dongguk University Medical Center in the city of Gyeongju, South Korea, died on Sunday.

According to minister of health’s Twitter page the statement said the cause of death for the patient born in 1961 is under investigation and will be announced at a later time.

South Korea has a total of 556 coronavirus cases so far. Of those, 309 of them are associated with the Shincheonji religious group in Daegu.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 9,000 Shincheonji members are being put into self-isolation and will be tested, South Korea’s health ministry said.