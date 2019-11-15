Home

South Korea reports 93 new cases

Aljazeera
March 18, 2020 2:38 pm

South Korea has also given an update on its numbers. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were 93 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing total infections to 8,413.

While slightly more than the 84 recorded on Tuesday, it’s still the fourth day in a row that the country has reported fewer than 100 new infections.

