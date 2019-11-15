South Korea raises alert level amid spike in cases

South Korea is raising its Covid-19 alert levels, as it battles a rise in infections.

Gatherings of more than 50 will be banned in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas from Tuesday, while gyms and karaoke bars be closed.

On Sunday 631 new infections were reported in one day, the highest number in nine months.

Article continues after advertisement

The country was widely praised for its virus response earlier this year, with aggressive testing and contact tracing.

But the authorities have struggled in recent weeks. The number of active cases in South Korea now stands at 7,873, and there are concerns about rising numbers in hospitals.

There have now been 37,546 cases in total, and 545 deaths.