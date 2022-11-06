South Korea demands justice for young as thousands protest

[Source: BBC]

Clutching white candles and black signs, the solemn-faced mourners gathered across Seoul to grieve the young victims of the Itaewon crush – and deliver a stinging rebuke to the government.

As public anger continues to build over the biggest tragedy in South Korea in nearly a decade, thousands turned up for several vigils and protests held across the capital.

On 29 October, a deadly crowd crush killed 156 people – mostly young people – and injured another 196 during Halloween festivities in the nightlife district of Itaewon.

One week on, the authorities have launched an investigation, raiding municipal offices and local police and fire stations.

The national police chief has apologised, as has President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to improve crowd control measures in the future.

But it has not been enough to slake the public thirst for justice. Many feel a deep sense of shame that authorities have failed to protect its young – an irony for a country known for its youthful, K-pop-driven image on the international stage.