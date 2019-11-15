Home

South Korea cases rise, China weighs health changes

abcnews
May 27, 2020 6:16 pm
A medical staff conducts a nucleic acid test on a foreign reporter who was selected to cover the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) for the coronavirus test, at a hotel in Beijing. [Source: abcnews]

South Korea reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump in nearly 50 days, causing alarm in a country where millions of children returned to school today.

Active tracing and testing had stabilised the country’s outbreak from its March highs, which allowed officials to ease social distancing guidelines.

But a steady rise in cases in the greater capital area in recent weeks has raised concern as officials proceed with a phased reopening of schools.

High school seniors returned to schools last week. More than 2 million high school juniors, middle school seniors, first and second-grade elementary school children and kindergartners were expected to return to school on today.

The latest figures by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,265 cases and 269 deaths from COVID-19.

