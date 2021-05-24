Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Suspect remanded for alleged murder|Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|WHO calls for global solidarity|MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu|Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border|Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|Shops warned for charging high fees|AG urges recipients to spend wisely|Health Ministry receives 56,000 vaccines|Some people trying to sell fake vaccine cards: AG|Some patients monitored for long COVID|Police officers put on notice for breaching protocols|Misinformation greatly hinders vaccination campaigns in villages|Government unemployment applications closely vetted|TSLB students given extension|Critical patients are referred to CWM|$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|
Full Coverage

World

South Korea becomes first major Asian economy to raise interest rates

| @BBCWorld
August 26, 2021 3:45 pm
[Source: BBC]

South Korea has become the first major Asian economy to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Bank of Korea increased its base rate of interest from a record low of 0.5% to 0.75%.

The move is aimed at helping curb the country’s household debt and home prices, which soared in recent months.

Article continues after advertisement

Central banks around the world are trying to balance the impact of ongoing COVID-19 infections against economic risks such as high inflation.

It is the first time the Bank of Korea has raised its main interest rate for almost three years.

The decision comes as the central bank attempts to balance helping to support the country’s economic recovery against the risks of surging debt and rising inflation.

Policy makers for Asia’s fourth largest economy had been signalling that they were ready to increase the cost of borrowing since May.

The move was delayed as the latest COVID-19 outbreak put the country into a partial lockdown last month.

Central banks around the world are preparing to start dismantling their pandemic-era policies that have seen emergency stimulus measures brought in as economies were shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Most countries that have raised the cost of borrowing so far this year have been in emerging economies that have seen inflation accelerate as demand for goods and services recovered.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.