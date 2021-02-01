Home

South Carolina shooting suspect named as former NFL player

| @BBCWorld
April 9, 2021 11:09 am

Authorities in South Carolina have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing five people as former NFL player Phillip Adams.

Dr Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9; and Noah Lesslie, 5; and worker James Lewis, 38, were killed.

The family were found in their home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, 30 miles (48km) from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The attack came as President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures.

Officials said the murders were committed on Wednesday evening by Mr Adams, 32, who then killed himself after a standoff with police.

