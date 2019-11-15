South Carolina primary: Joe Biden on course for large win

Former US vice-president Joe Biden has been handed a huge boost in the race to challenge Donald Trump in November’s election.

He is set for a large victory in South Carolina’s primary, where voters have been picking who they want to be the Democratic nominee for the election.

Left-winger Bernie Sanders, who is second in South Carolina, is likely to remain in the lead overall.

Another 14 states vote on Super Tuesday this week.

By the end of Super Tuesday, it could become much clearer who the nominee will be. South Carolina is only the fourth state to have voted so far in the months-long primary season.

This is Mr Biden’s first ever victory in a primary in what is his third run for US president. In a victory speech, he said: “Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now, thanks to all of you – the heart of the Democratic Party – we just won, and we’ve won big.”