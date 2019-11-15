South Africa reports first deaths as lockdown begins

South Africa has announced its first deaths from Coronavirus infection, and said cases there have passed the 1,000 mark.

“This morning, we South Africans wake up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19,” the health ministry said on Friday.

Both deaths took place in hospitals in the southern province of Western Cape.

Security forces have begun enforcing a three-week nationwide lockdown in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

All but essential movement is forbidden and both the army and the police are enforcing the measures.

Ahead of the midnight deadline there were long queues outside supermarkets as people stocked up on essentials.