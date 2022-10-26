South Africa refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht

[Source: BBC]

South Africa says it will allow a sanctioned Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town.

The $521m vessel, which belongs to billionaire Alexei Mordashov – an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin – left Hong Kong earlier this week.

South African opposition leaders had urged the government to seize the yacht called The Nord.

Article continues after advertisement

But a spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he saw “no reason” to comply with Western sanctions.

Western countries and their allies have imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 Russian individuals and businesses in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.