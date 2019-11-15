South Africa prepares 1.5 million gravesites as COVID-19 cases rise

A health official in South Africa’s new coronavirus hot spot of Gauteng province says authorities are preparing over 1.5 million gravesites as confirmed cases rise.

A medical doctor and member of the province’s executive council, said it was the public’s responsibility to make sure the gravesites were not needed.

The number of confirmed virus cases in Gauteng is now over 71,000, or 33 per cent of South Africa’s cases. The country has more than 215,000 confirmed cases and is posting some of the world’s highest daily totals of newly reported cases.

Meanwhile, the easing of lockdown measures continues.