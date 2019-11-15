World
South Africa eases lockdown as 'outbreak reaches peak'
BBC
August 16, 2020 10:17 am
President Cyril Ramaphosa warned against complacency despite "signs of hope". [Source: BBC]
South Africa’s president has said coronavirus infections appear to have peaked in the country, as he announced a sweeping relaxation of lockdown measures.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said nearly all restrictions on the country’s economy will be eased from Monday.
A controversial ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco will be lifted.
Domestic travel, small family gatherings and the reopening of businesses will all be allowed.
In a TV address on Saturday, Mr Ramaphosa said the easing of restrictions will help to revive the country’s flagging economy after a period of great hardship for the country.
However, he called on South Africans not to let their guard down against COVID-19 despite “signs of hope”, warning of difficult times ahead.
The country has recorded more than half of Africa’s coronavirus infections, with more than 570,000 cases and 11,500 deaths to date.