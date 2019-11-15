World
South Africa deploys 70,000 troops to enforce lockdown
April 23, 2020 11:01 am
This is the biggest army deployment since the end of apartheid in 1994. [Source: BBC]
More than 70,000 extra troops will be deployed in South Africa to help enforce a lockdown intended to stop the spread of coronavirus, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.
South Africa has had 3,465 confirmed coronavirus cases – second only to Egypt in Africa – and 58 deaths.
The country has some of the most stringent coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the world.
But security forces have struggled to enforce them.