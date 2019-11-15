World
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to stay in isolation
March 13, 2020 2:59 pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife will remain in isolation for the time being [Source: BBC]
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife will remain in isolation for the time being, as she tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is “feeling well and her symptoms remain well”, said the Prime Minister’s Communications Director in a statement.
Mr Trudeau will also stay in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure. He will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms.
