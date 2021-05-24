Home

World

Son of Libya ex-ruler runs for president

| @BBCWorld
November 15, 2021 8:00 am
[Source: BBC]

The son of Libya’s late leader Muammar al-Gaddafi has registered as a candidate in the country’s first direct presidential election next month.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was once the heir apparent to his father, but his support for a brutal crackdown on protesters 10 years ago tarnished his image.

Since that 2011 uprising, Libya has been riven by conflict.

Rights groups have raised fears the vote, scheduled for 24 December, will not be free and fair.

World powers and the UN secretary-general have warned that anyone who tries to obstruct it or falsify the outcome will face sanctions.

Photos and video circulating online show Saif al-Islam Gaddafi sitting in front of a poster for the upcoming poll, signing electoral papers.

