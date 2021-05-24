Some Chernobyl workers finally able to leave

After being effectively held hostage by Russian troops for more than three weeks, 64 workers at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine have finally been able to leave.

They have been replaced by 46 employees who volunteered to travel to the plant.

Around 200 shift workers and members of the Ukrainian National Guard were stuck at the power plant since 24 February – the first day of the war – when Russian troops seized it.

With the Russian side unable to guarantee their safety if they tried to leave the plant, the workers were trapped with food and medicines in short supply. They were forced to sleep on whatever they could find – the floor, tables, and a few small camp beds.

During their ordeal, the plant lost its connection to the power grid after fighting in the region damaged an electricity cable.

There were fears that the loss of power could lead to a failure of the cooling system for the spent nuclear fuel which is stored at the site, although experts said that a major disaster was unlikely.

Chernobyl was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, when one of its four reactors exploded leaking radioactive material into the environment.

The plant continued to function until 2000, when it was finally decommissioned.