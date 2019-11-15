'Sombre day' as UK deaths hit 10,000

The UK has recorded 737 new coronavirus-related hospital deaths, taking the total number to 10,612.

It comes after one of the government’s senior scientific advisers said the UK was likely to be among the worst-affected European countries.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said “today marks a sombre day”, but welcomed the efforts people had made to stay at home.

The number of reported deaths does not include deaths outside of hospitals.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson thanked healthcare workers for saving his life after being discharged from hospital.

Mr Hancock told the daily press briefing: “Today marks a sombre day in the impact of this disease as we join the list of countries who have seen more than 10,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

“The fact that over 10,000 people have now lost their lives to this invisible killer demonstrates just how serious this coronavirus is and why the national effort that everyone is engaged in is so important.”