Somali troops battle gunmen who stormed Elite Hotel

At least 10 people have been killed in a gun and bomb attack on a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

A vehicle packed with explosives was rammed into the back of the Elite Hotel in the Lido beach area, after which gunmen stormed the building and took hostages, reports said.

Security forces are said to be trying to regain control of the hotel.

The Islamist militant group al-Shabab has said its fighters were behind the attack.

“There is still sporadic gunfire,” government security official Ahmed Omar told AFP news agency.

“The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved.”

Some reports have put the number of dead at 15.