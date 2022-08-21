Somali forces claim end to deadly 30-hour hotel siege

[Source: BBC]

Somali forces claim to have defeated the militants who stormed a hotel in the capital after a bloody siege.

At least 12 people were killed in the deadly 30-hour ordeal, although local media reports the death toll could be even higher.

The assailants used explosives to gain entry to Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday before violently taking control and holding guests hostage overnight.

Islamist extremist group al-Shabab has taken responsibility for the attack.

“The security forces have ended the siege now and the gunmen are dead, we’ve had no incoming gunfire from the building in the past hour,” an unnamed official told AFP news agency.

The hotel has been largely destroyed following intense bombardment by security forces throughout Friday night and Saturday, with videos showing explosions and smoke billowing from the building’s rooftop.