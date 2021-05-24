Solomon Islands says security pact will not allow China to build military base

Seeking to counter international fears over its new security alliance with China, the Solomon Islands said Friday it won’t allow China to build a military base there.

But that insistence will do little to ease concerns about the pact from the nation’s traditional partners that including New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

The leader of neighbouring Micronesia added his voice to those expressing trepidation by invoking the bloody battles of World War II and warning that the pact could again see the South Pacific region become a battleground for much larger powers.

The Solomon Islands government said Thursday a draft agreement of the new security pact had been initialled by representatives from the Solomons and China and would be “cleaned up” and signed.