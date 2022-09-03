Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare fast-tracks bill to amend constitution and delay elections

[Source: ABC News]

The Solomon Islands opposition has accused Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of trying to “bulldoze” his contentious bill to delay next year’s elections through parliament.

Sogavare wants to amend the country’s constitution to extend parliament until after it hosts the Pacific Games in November 2023, arguing that Solomon Islands cannot afford to hold both major events in the same year.

But the move has angered the opposition, which says the move is profoundly anti-democratic and risks stoking fresh instability in the Pacific Island country.

Now Sogavare has announced the constitutional amendment will be debated in parliament next week, effectively allowing him to dodge a parliamentary committee hearing where opposition MPs and civil society groups could weigh in on the bill.