Sogavare reassures Forum over link with China

[Source: RNZ]

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says his country will not do anything that will put any member of the Pacific Islands Forum at risk.

Sogavare said the Solomons is a permanent part of the Pacific family.

Earlier this year a security deal was struck between Honiara and Beijing which Australia, New Zealand and the United States fear could open the door to a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announced the agreement in Beijing in April, saying it would involve China cooperating with Honiara on maintaining social order, protecting people’s safety, aid, combating natural disasters and helping safeguard national security.

Sogavare said the 51st Forum Leaders’ retreat in Suva today will provide him the opportunity to further assure regional leaders of the genuine relations with China.

He said Solomon Islands will not allow any foreign military base or institutions to be built in the country.