Social Democrats start believing victory is in sight

We just tried to ask Olaf Scholz if he’s confident he’ll soon be dealing with Boris Johnson and other world leaders, but he was tight-lipped and his sizable security guards whisked him away.

But latest projections have given the SPD a slight lead and, after several hours of relative quiet, they’ve decided it’s safe to strike up the band.

First up was Don’t Stop Believing and it seems the party faithful heading to the impromptu dancefloor are increasingly confident in their belief their man will lead the next coalition government.

We hear the party leader has now gone for the night. As he slipped into the warm Berlin evening air, Message in a Bottle was blasting out.

The young SPD party members think the German people have sent a message at the ballot box.