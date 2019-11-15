Home

Slovakia election: Anti-corruption party takes lead

| @BBCWorld
March 2, 2020 6:04 am

The opposition Ordinary People party (OLaNO) has won a resounding victory in Slovakia’s parliamentary election on a wave of anti-corruption sentiment.

With nearly all results counted, the party has secured almost 25% of votes.

The popularity of the Ordinary People party soared in recent weeks, thanks to its anti-corruption agenda.

The election campaign was dominated by public anger over the 2018 murder of an investigative journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancée, Martina Kusnirova.

The result has unseated the centre-left Smer-SD party, which dominated Slovak politics for a decade and garnered just over 18%.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has admitted defeat.

