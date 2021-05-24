Skydivers killed in Swedish plane crash

All nine people have died onboard an airplane carrying skydivers that crashed in Sweden, police say.

The plane was carrying eight skydivers and a pilot when it crashed close to the runway at Orebro airport, about 160km (100 miles) west of Stockholm, on Thursday.

The crash is thought to have happened as the plane was taking off.

“It’s a very severe accident,” Swedish police said on their website. “Everyone on board the crashed plane has died.”

The small propeller plane, a DHC-2 Beaver, had been rented by a local skydiving club for a summer event, local media reported.