World

Sky News journalist Stuart Ramsay and team shot at in ambush

CNN NEWS
March 5, 2022 9:09 pm

A British journalist covering the war in Ukraine has been shot and wounded after coming under fire in Kyiv.

Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his four colleagues were driving back to the Ukrainian capital when they were ambushed.

As they tried to escape from the car, a bullet hit Ramsay in his lower back while camera operator Richie Mockler took two rounds to his body armour.

Article continues after advertisement

They were told a Russian reconnaissance unit was behind the attack.

Russian forces have stepped up their bombardment in recent days, with heavy shelling and attacks on high-rise apartment buildings, a clinic and a hospital on Friday.

The attack on the Sky News crew took place on Monday, as they returned to Kyiv after calling off a trip to another town because it was unsafe.

The team fled the car while still under fire and hid inside a factory building before being rescued by Ukrainian police.

Recalling the events, Ramsay said there was a small explosion out of nowhere, the car came to a stop and rounds of bullets began smashing into the car.

“We knew we had to get out to survive, but the incoming fire was intense,” he said.

Two producers got out first, followed by another producer and then Ramsay and the camera operator.

“I do recall wondering if my death was going to be painful. And then I was hit in the lower back. ‘I’ve been hit’ I shouted.

“But what amazed me was that it didn’t hurt that bad. It was more like being punched, really.”

