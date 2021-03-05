Skin color remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

Oprah Winfrey has said Prince Harry clarified it was neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh who questioned what his son’s skin color would be.

Winfrey told CBS News on Monday the prince “did not tell me who was part of those conversations”.

The revelation that a family member wondered “how dark” Archie’s complexion might be came during a TV interview that aired overnight in the US.

The Duchess of Sussex had described the remarks as a low point.

“He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations,” Winfrey said.

When asked for further details on Monday, Winfrey said she “tried to get that answer on camera and off” but the prince did not elaborate.