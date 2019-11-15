Home

Sixth body found as rescuers continue search

BBC
January 4, 2021 6:24 am

Six bodies have now been found in the search for the missing after a massive landslide that destroyed homes in Norway last week, police have said.

Four bodies were discovered on Friday and Saturday, and another two on Sunday. The first victim to be found was named as Eirik Grønole, 31.

Four people remain missing following the hillside collapse that sent mud into the village of Ask on Wednesday.



Rescuers are working to find survivors, but chances of this are fading.

The head of the rescue operation, Goran Syversen, told journalists on Sunday: “We are working hard in the depression created by the landslide.

“We have five teams working at the same time. They are doing very difficult work which is not without risk. Nevertheless, we are making good progress.”

The king and queen of Norway visited the site of the landslide on Sunday.

