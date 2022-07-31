Sixteen ships loaded with grain ready to leave Ukraine’s Odesa

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of silos of grain at the Chernomorsk port in the Odesa region. [Source: Aljazeera News]

Ships are loaded and ready to depart Odesa as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for an attack that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Sixteen ships loaded with grain were set to depart from the Ukrainian port of Odesa, as tensions flair up again over a missile attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the departure of the ships is imminent.

Article continues after advertisement

25 million tonnes of grains are set to be sent to Africa, the Middle East and other parts of the world as part of a UN-backed grain export deal signed between Moscow and Kyiv on July 22.

Zelenskyy visited the port on Friday to watch crews prepare to export grain.