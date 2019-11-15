Six new cases in managed isolation since Wednesday

There have been six new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said five of the cases reported since the last update on Wednesday were active and one was historical.

The five cases are:

One who arrived in New Zealand on 26 November, from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

One case arrived on 1 December, from Sweden via Qatar and Australia.

One who arrived in New Zealand 3 December, from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates.

One case arrived on 3 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates.

One case that arrived on 3 December from the United Arab Emirates.

All but one of the active cases had been in travel bubbles with earlier confirmed cases.

The historical case is someone who arrived in New Zealand on 7 December, from the United Kingdom via Singapore and was tested upon arrival due to being symptomatic. Serology testing revealed this case is historical and therefore not infectious and this person is at a Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine facility.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 57.

The Ministry said two previously reported cases have been reclassified as under investigation due to suspicion they are historical cases, and the total number of confirmed cases is now 1736.

New Zealand’s laboratories completed a total of 10,872 tests over the past two days.

The Ministry also said the remaining member of the Pakistan cricket team in managed isolation has been released today.