Six months in jail for those bursting firecrackers on Diwali

[Source: BBC]

People who let off firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali will face up to six months in jail, amid worsening pollution levels in the Indian capital.

The government will also impose a fine on those caught bursting firecrackers.

The rules are part of a broader ban on firecrackers announced in September to help curb extreme pollution.

Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital.

Various factors such as factory emissions, traffic fumes, and general weather patterns contribute to the high pollution levels in the city.