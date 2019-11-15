Six months before UK 'returns to normal' - deputy chief medical officer

It could be six months before life in the UK returns to “normal”, England’s deputy chief medical officer has said.

Speaking at the government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Dr Jenny Harries added: “This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months.”

But, she continued, the UK had to be “responsible” in its actions and reduce social distancing measures “gradually”.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes as the number of people in the UK to have died with coronavirus reached 1,228.

Among those to have died with the virus is Amged El-Hawrani, a 55-year-old doctor and ear, nose and throat trainer at Queen’s Hospital Burton. His death was confirmed shortly before the press briefing. An organ transplant consultant died last week.