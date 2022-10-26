Six killed by Israeli forces in the deadliest day for Palestinians this year

[Source: CNN]

At least six Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military today, making it the deadliest day of violence in the occupied West Bank this year.

Five were killed in the old city of Nablus during an Israeli raid there, while a sixth person was killed, north of Ramallah, by Israeli live fire when Palestinian protestors took to the streets in response to the Nablus military operation.

The raid in Nablus also left some 20 people injured.

Israel said it was targeting Lion’s Den, a new militant group that emerged in Nablus this year and has targeted Israeli soldiers, killing at least two.