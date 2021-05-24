Six hurt in huge blaze at railway arches

Six people were injured and several buildings evacuated after a fire caused a huge plume of smoke to billow into the sky above south London.

About 100 firefighters battled the blaze at some railway arches near Elephant and Castle station.

Fire crews were called shortly before 13:45 BST and local residents reported hearing a number of explosions.

Article continues after advertisement

London Fire Brigade said three commercial units were alight along with six cars and a telephone box.

London Ambulance Service said it had treated six people at the scene, with one of those taken to hospital.

A police officer was among those who needed treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation, according to the mayor of London.