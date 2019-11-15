Six die in prison riot over COVID panic

At least six people have been killed and 52 injured after a prison riot in Sri Lanka which saw guards clash with inmates.

The inmates had launched protests amid a surge of coronavirus infections in the prisons, demanding early release on bail and better facilities.

A Police spokesperson says guards had “used force to control an unruly situation” in the Mahara prison.

Around 1,000 cases have been reported from the country’s overcrowded prisons.

Media reports say prison guards had opened fire to contain the riot. Local news reports quoted residents who said they had seen a “massive fire” on the premises.

This is the latest in a series of prison riots that have taken place in Sri Lanka in recent weeks, as the number of Covid-19 cases in jails continues to increase.