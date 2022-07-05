Six dead in 4th July parade shooting

[Source: BBC]

Police are searching for a rooftop gunman who shot dead six people at an Independence Day parade near the US city of Chicago.

The event in the city of Highland Park, Illinois, was suddenly halted shortly, when several shots were heard.

Officials say twenty-four people were taken to hospital.

A suspect has been named as 22-year-old Robert E Crimo. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect appeared to have targeted the parade’s attendees at random with a high-powered rifle.

The suspected gunman opened fire at the parade, just a few minutes after it began.

The event was scheduled to include floats, marching bands, and community entertainment as part of the city’s Independence Day celebrations.

But what should have been one of the happiest days of the year quickly turned to panic, with pushchairs, purses and lawn chairs left discarded on the street as crowds fled from the scene.

Five adults were killed at the scene, as well as a further victim who the local coroner says died in a nearby hospital.