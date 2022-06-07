Singapore's dengue 'emergency' is a climate change omen for the world

Singapore says it is facing a dengue “emergency” as it grapples with an outbreak of the seasonal disease that has come unusually early this year.

The Southeast Asian city-state has already exceeded 11,000 cases — far beyond the 5,258 it reported throughout 2021.

Experts are warning that it’s a grim figure not only for Singapore — whose tropical climate is a natural breeding ground for Aedes (ay·ee·deez) mosquitoes that carry the virus — but also for the rest of the world.

That’s because changes in the global climate mean such outbreaks are likely to become more common and widespread in the coming years.

Dengue is not a pleasant disease. It causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches and body pains. In extreme cases, bleeding, breathing difficulties, organ failure and even death can occur.

The outbreak in Singapore has been made worse by recent extreme weather, experts say, and its problem could be a harbinger of what is to come elsewhere as more countries experience prolonged hot weather spells and thundery showers that help to spread both the mosquitoes and the virus they carry.

In 2019, the world recorded a record 5.2 million cases of dengue, according to the WHO, and outbreaks across Asia that year killed thousands. In the Philippines, hundreds died and millions more were put at risk as the country declared a national dengue epidemic; in Bangladesh, hospitals were overwhelmed; and in Afghanistan, transmission was recorded for the first time ever.

Singapore’s worst dengue outbreak in history came the following year, when it recorded 35,315 cases and 28 deaths.

This year, Singapore — where dengue has been endemic for decades — has so far seen just one dengue death but with the rising number of cases authorities are taking no chances.