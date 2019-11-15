Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two crisis at once says PM|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|23 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours|Fijians not funded by Employment scheme can access FNPF funds|Lockdown lifted in Korovou Settlement|Six appear in court for allegedly breaching curfew|Kubulau district restricts movement|Three police officers amongst 61 arrested last night|Police intervene, monitor social distancing in Labasa Town|Vunitogoloa Village in Rakiraki impose restrictions|Vendors urged to contact Council|67 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ in past 24 hours|Health teams to carry out contact tracing in Soasoa|Soasoa residents call for immediate action|Only urgent matters to be heard in Court|Police resources stretched due to disobedience|Good health and nutrition can prevent COVID-19|Only 450 employers have uploaded FNPF forms|Agro-Marketing Authority sets up purchasing booths|No new confirmed COVID-19 cases for today|
Fiji Stories World Stories

World

Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2020 5:05 pm
Migrant workers in Singapore's central business district in February [Source: BBC]

Singapore has told 20,000 foreign workers to stay in their dormitories for 14 days as coronavirus cases increase in the city state.

Two dormitories have been isolated: one with 13,000 workers and 63 cases, and one with 6,800 workers and 28 cases.

They are typically home to men who work in construction from South Asia.

Article continues after advertisement

The workers will be paid and given three meals a day – but some have complained of overcrowded and dirty conditions.

The government said cases in the dormitories were rising, and that isolation would “keep the workers safe [and] protect the wider community from widespread transmission”.

Workers are banned from leaving their blocks, and have been told not to mix with people who don’t live in their room or floor.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.