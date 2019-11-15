Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers

Singapore has told 20,000 foreign workers to stay in their dormitories for 14 days as coronavirus cases increase in the city state.

Two dormitories have been isolated: one with 13,000 workers and 63 cases, and one with 6,800 workers and 28 cases.

They are typically home to men who work in construction from South Asia.

Article continues after advertisement

The workers will be paid and given three meals a day – but some have complained of overcrowded and dirty conditions.

The government said cases in the dormitories were rising, and that isolation would “keep the workers safe [and] protect the wider community from widespread transmission”.

Workers are banned from leaving their blocks, and have been told not to mix with people who don’t live in their room or floor.