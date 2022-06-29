Singapore is facing a dengue fever 'emergency'

[Source: ABC News]

Soe Sint San remembers being hospitalised with a severe case of dengue fever when she was around eight years old.

She caught it visiting Myanmar and was placed on a drip with high fevers.

It took her 10 days to recover.

“From what I can remember the doctor informed me that if the fever was more severe than what I had, I would have to get a blood transfusion,” Ms San told the ABC.

She is now 25 years old, and the mosquito-transmitted virus remains a common concern in the Singaporean’s life.

Dengue fever has been endemic in the tropical island city-state and sev

The humid climate makes Singapore the perfect breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes, which carry the virus.

“Schools in Singapore have awareness lessons regarding dengue fever,” Ms San said.

Severe dengue is a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, but the vast majority of cases are mild.

Singapore has been successful in reducing transmission of the virus over the past 50 years with its vector control program, which works to keep the mosquito population low.

But recently, cases have been rapidly rising.

Peak season only began on June 1, and already 2022 is shaping up to have one of the worst outbreaks on record.

Cases have increased by 285 per cent compared to the same time last year, according to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data.