Significant new case in Canada

British Columbia has a second case of coronavirus, which brings the total number of cases in Canada to five, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Officer for the province, announced at a news conference.

The woman in her 50s had contact with family visitors from Wuhan, Henry said.

The patient and the visitors are in isolation at home.

Article continues after advertisement

The visitors are being “monitored,” but Henry declined to say whether they show symptoms.

Meanwhile, 427 people have died and more than 20, 000 cases have been confirmed globally.