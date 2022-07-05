Shooting suspect sent for psychiatric evaluation

[Source: CNN]

A man arrested on suspicion of killing three people and wounding several others during a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen is being remanded in a psychiatric facility for 24 days.

Police say the 22-year-old Danish man was known to psychiatric professionals.

The suspect has been charged with manslaughter.

The court who heard the case on Monday has put a ban on naming both the suspect and 10 victims named in the charge.

The shooting unfolded on Sunday at multiple locations inside Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital. Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.