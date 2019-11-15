Shock after alcohol flows from kitchen taps in Kerala

Residents of an apartment building in southern India were left in shock after a mix of beer, brandy and rum started gushing out of their taps.

The smelly, brown liquid began flowing from kitchen taps in the block of flats, in Kerala, on Monday morning.

Bemused residents then contacted the authorities for help, and discovered their water well had been contaminated by officials – albeit accidentally.

It emerged 6,000 litres of confiscated alcohol had been buried nearby.

The alcohol, which officials had placed in a pit after it was seized on court orders, had seeped through the soil and into a well – the same well which supplied the residents of the 18 flats in Thrissur district with drinking water.

“We were so shocked,” Joshy Malyiekkal, owner of the apartment complex, told BBC Hindi’s Imran Qureshi.

Luckily, the strong smell put people off consuming the water. However, the discovery meant there was not only no drinking water for the families, but they were also unable to wash.

“The children couldn’t go to school and even their parents couldn’t go to work,” Mr Malyiekkal said.