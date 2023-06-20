World

Ships, planes search for sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Reuters

June 20, 2023 4:31 pm

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. and Canadian ships and planes searched on Monday for a submarine that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four passengers on board and that the vessel had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours, but it was unclear whether it was still underwater or had surfaced and was unable to communicate.

U.S. and Canadian ships and planes have swarmed the area about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, some dropping sonar buoys that can monitor to a depth of 13,000 feet (3,962 meters), U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” Mauger said.

“We are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board,” he said. “Going into this evening we will continue to fly aircraft and move additional vessels.”

Mauger said officials have also been reaching out to commercial vessels for help.

The private company that operates the submarine, OceanGate Expeditions, said in a statement on Monday that it was “mobilizing all options” to rescue those on board. British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers, according to a social media post from a relative.

The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier on Twitter that a boat on the surface – the Polar Prince – lost contact with the submarine, called the Titan, about one hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the site of the Titanic’s wreckage on Sunday morning.

OceanGate said, “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

Harding’s stepson wrote on Facebook that Harding had “gone missing on submarine” and asked for “thoughts and prayers.” The stepson subsequently removed the post, citing respect for the family’s privacy.

Harding himself had posted on Facebook that he would be aboard the sub. There have been no further posts from him. The expedition headed out to sea on Friday, and the first dive was set for Sunday morning, according to Harding’s post.

The expeditions, which cost $250,000 per person, start in St. John’s, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 400 miles (640 km) into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to OceanGate’s website.

In order to visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, the five-person submersible, which takes two hours to descend approximately 12,500 feet (3,800 m) to the Titanic.

The British passenger ship famously sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after striking an iceberg, killing more than 1,500 people. The story has been immortalized in nonfiction and fiction books as well as the 1997 blockbuster movie “Titanic.”

Naiqama calls for national population policy

Defense cooperation in a tug-of-war in Fiji

Budget set for next Friday

FHEC monitors aged-care service course providers

PRF to empower policymakers

Call to review carbon rights

Former FBOS chief now a policy advisor

Suspended sentence for car theft

The EU encourages investment opportunities

Five Fijians win Rugby World Cup promotion

Former AG questioned at CID

Defence, critical tech on agenda as India's Modi heads to US for landmark visit

Five Nasinu reps in Fijiana Drua extended squad

Ships, planes search for sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Pillay ready to make Fiji proud again

Japan's Suzuki to make 'flying cars' with SkyDrive

History favors Blues in Origin 2

Singer Bebe Rexha says she’s OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone

Man with axe attacks Chinese restaurants in New Zealand, injuring four

Scores die in northern India as heat wave scorches region

Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas

Ukraine prepares 'biggest blow' as it claims recapture of eight villages from Russia

Young Kulas named for OFC Championship

Good mix for Fiji Pearls

UK parliament backs report that Boris Johnson lied over 'partygate'

Digital initiatives drive economic growth

EU trade market crucial for Fiji: Kamikamica

Lau youths request for more market

Kilikali Settlement implements I Hub Program

New rules set to shake up China's shrinking infant formula market

Ships, planes search for sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Fiji Warriors experience boosts U20

Paris air show takes off with historic plane order

LTA committed to transport safety

Rome to open ancient square where Julius Caesar was killed

FWCC assists PRF exercise for vulnerable communities

Fiji explores trade with Europe

Mainstream TVET programs in schools: FHEC

VOU dancer accepted into prestigious New York program

US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents probe

'Netflix Effect' lifts Korean content but market control worries grow

Rome to open ancient square where Julius Caesar was killed

Submission made to review the role of RFMF

Committee defends VAT increase move

Bakaniceva empowers teammates

Silktails aim to make history

Oil spill concerns residents

Saka treble helps England thrash North Macedonia 7-0 in Euro qualifier

Record-breaker Mbappe leads France to 1-0 win over Greece

Mihaila late show for Romania stuns Swiss in thrilling draw

Tikotikoca calls for more inclusivity in sports

Tourism industry demands urgent action

French men warm up for Greece game wearing women's shirts

Voters back carbon cuts as glaciers melt

National budget to support youths

All Whites abandon game against Qatar after claims Michael Boxall was racially abused

Defending champions U.S. beat Canada in CONCACAF Nations League final

Police reshuffle in Command Group

Argentina cap Asian tour with 2-0 win over Indonesia

Bus operators put on notice following fire incident

Taylor Swift draws record-breaking crowd at Pittsburgh stadium

Government urged to tackle cost of living in national budget

Tulele credits parents for accomplishment

‘The Flash’ opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace

Shady construction surrounding Navua Hospital project

Call to safeguard GCC autonomy

Experience of a lifetime for St.Kirwan

Attack on Vienna's pride parade prevented

Fijians warned about unfamiliar transactions

Accept workers exodus and find solutions: Kishore

Blues prop Haas ready for boos at home

Local investors show more interest in Fijian economy

New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China, meet President Xi Jinping

‘Impossible love story’ to release in theatres on December 7, 2023

Defending champions U.S. beat Canada in CONCACAF Nations League final

Charges amended for Bainimarama

FHEC welcomes new board

Technology education needs to be included in schools

Al Pacino is a new dad again at 83

India government direct tax collections rise 11% in April-June

Artist paints giant plastic bottle in Swiss park

Finance Minister monitors NZ’s technical recession

Russia rejects U.N. help as death toll from breached dam rises

Call for the introduction of a resource tax

Increasing trend of children on streets still a concern

Valentino returns to Milan Fashion Week

Dynamics of gender needs to be understood

Young Kulas know what to expect: Chua

New medical centre ready to serve Fijians

Athletes testing crucial before SPG

Fighting climate change with technology

Three Fijians in All Blacks XV squad

New Grammy Award rules require human input

Biden will announce $600 million in climate investments

Expect new national development plan

'Elemental' opens as studio's second-lowest box office debut

Legislative reform part of the budget submission

Trump lacked power to declassify secret nuclear arms document

Government to make tough decision on budget: Prasad

Dialogue focuses on economic growth

Grant economically empowers women in the North

COVID-19 unlikely to go away: MoH

All you need is love

Antony Blinken hails candid talks on high stakes China trip

Raducanu says she sometimes wishes she had not won US Open

Putin warns NATO over being drawn into Ukraine war

Tailevu Chief calls for thorough investigation of TLTB

Yada dedicates win to mum

Finance Minister promises increased support for NCD and domestic violence

Recovery focus for Silktails

Opposition challenges the government's budget priorities

Raboiliku hopeful for next training turnout

Spain wins Nations League final

Domestic violence affects two out of three families: Kiran

Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Traffic congestion spurs unhygienic practices

All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue set for 'huge splash' move

Data collection a major hurdle: Yauvoli

Follow your dreams: Deo

Sharks bounce back with big win over Bulldogs

Lautoka ends 21-year drought

Government focuses on health sector

Triple Jump Champion turns dream into helping youngsters

Tavua holds Suva in DFPL

Australia commended for regional cooperation and assistance

FWCC places importance on government collaboration

First 'Trooping the Colour' parade for Britain's King Charles

Service buses well: NFA

Police commend public support in fight against drugs

Polish LGBTQ crowds march to demand equal rights as election looms

A Dozen French police wounded in clashes with protesters

Young Kulas tested

McIlroy shuts out the noise to stay in U.S. Open hunt

Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10-year anniversary

Coastal areas of India's Gujarat state return to normalcy after cyclone

Cop under investigation for alleged assault

Lautoka ready for FACT final

Passengers escape bus fire

Match officials fail to turn up for game

Marist aim for National Deans spot

RKS students affected by fire to return on June 26th

Biden makes re-election pitch in key swing state Pennsylvania

Participation challenges highlighted by PRF

Boulter and Burrage set up first all-British WTA final since 1977

Microsoft says early June service outages were cyberattacks

Family sues Akron and 8 officers who shot Jayland Walker

Kourtney Kardashian announces she’s pregnant at Blink-182 concert

Putin rebuts key elements of African peace plan for Ukraine

‘The Blackening’ mixes humor, horror and race to get us thinking

Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'

Toulouse wins France Top 14 title

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

Minneapolis police face federal oversight for excessive force, discrimination

Concerns on Social Pension scheme distribution

It was a game of maturity says Rewa coach

Elder calls for removal of seasonal workers scheme

Raboliku impressed with turnout

Brazil overwhelm Guinea 4-1 in anti-racism friendly

Kamikamica encourages women empowerment

Suva maintains winning streak

SPBD should explore bank services: Ali

Scotland strike late to beat Norway 2-1

Fowler leads as U.S. Open third round gets underway

Emotional Khawaja revives Australia on frustrating day for England

Fernandes double as Portugal ease past Bosnia

Rewa sinks Ba in extra time

Eels make it four in a row with dominant win

Brumbies lose Super Semi to Chiefs stellar defence

Qereqeretabua pledges to advance national agenda abroad

Elderly couple escape injury

Plans for Port Denarau Marina expansion

U.S. South faces long, hot holiday weekend after tornadoes

Ravu commends women’s group

Lautoka boots Labasa out of Fiji FACT

Naiqama impressed with players perfomance

Fiji Pearls named for World Cup

China slams EU ban on Huawei

Abortion remains legal in Iowa as top court refuses to revive ban

Andy Cohen and John Mayer are ‘in love’

Three in a row for Silktails

Schauffele maintains focus to stay in the mix at U.S. Open

Putin says Russia positions nuclear bombs in Belarus as warning to West

Ba boosted by timely support

Kadavu records six cases of Leptospirosis

National Rapid Championship next for chess players

Tuisawau urges vigilance as road fatalities triple in a year

U.S. captain Sauerbrunn to miss World Cup after injury

RKSOSA appeals for public donations

Aniston and Cox reveal their nicknames for each other

PRF provides training for informal settlements

Root proves slow and steady still just as useful for England

Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash

US imposes visa restrictions on Uganda officials after anti

Twitter to focus on video, commerce in business revamp

Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal comes to an end

Protests planned for Modi's US visit over India's human rights

Ukraine advancing in the south: military chiefs

Vogue's Anna Wintour, author Ian McEwan honoured by King Charles

Meta's social media apps back up after outage

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes France