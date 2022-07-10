Shinzo Abe killing: Security was flawed, Japan police say

Mourners at the site of the assassination in Nara [Source: EPA]

Japanese police have admitted there were flaws in the security for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead in the southern city of Nara on Friday.

“It is undeniable that there were problems in the security,” said Nara police chief Tomoaki Onizuka.

A gunman opened fire on Abe at a political campaign event – a crime that has profoundly shocked Japan.

Article continues after advertisement

A motorcade carrying Abe’s body has arrived at his home in Tokyo.

Police say the suspect, named as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, held a grudge against a “specific organisation”. He believed Abe was part of it, they said.

Yamagami has admitted shooting him with a homemade gun, according to police.

“The urgent matter is for us to conduct a thorough investigation to clarify what happened,” police chief Onizuka said, without specifying where he saw failings. He was on the verge of tears, addressing journalists.

Japanese media quote sources close to the investigation, who say Yamagami believed Abe to be linked to a religious group which, Yamagami alleged, had ruined his mother financially.

Yamagami told police he had served in Japan’s navy, the Maritime Self-Defense Force, for three years. More recently, he had worked at a factory in western Japan.

As a hearse carrying Abe’s body arrived at his residence in Tokyo, members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), dressed in black, lined up to pay their respects.

According to local media reports, a night vigil will be held on Monday and Abe’s funeral is due to take place on Tuesday.